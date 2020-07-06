Allmendinger wins Xfinity Series race in Atlanta

Taking advantage of mistakes by the three leaders, the 38-year-old Californian cruised to victory by nearly two seconds.

Taking advantage of mistakes by the three leaders, the 38-year-old Californian cruised to victory by nearly two seconds over pole-sitter Noah Gragson in the Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger claimed a single victory during more than a decade in the top-level Cup series, and he had three previous Xfinity wins, all of them on road courses.