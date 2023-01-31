Allen skipping Pro Bowl for Pebble Beach

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is skipping the Pro Bowl games for the second straight year and opting to play golf in the Pebble Beach Pro Am.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Josh Allen made it clear in his final press conference after the Bills lost to Cincinnati in the divisional playoffs, that rest and recovery are the priority for his injured elbow.

With that partly in mind, Allen has decided to skip the Pro Bowl, which is now essentially a skills competition and flag football game on February 5 in Las Vegas.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley will replace Allen at the event.

But it's not as if Allen is taking the weekend off. He'll be teeing it up instead.

For the second straight year, Allen will take part in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He will join several other NFL stars and celebs as they team with professional golfers at the annual event.