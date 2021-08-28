Allen impresses in first preseason action

Bills quarterback Josh Allen led two scoring drives in the first half of the Bills preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills had taken a conservative approach with starting quarterback Josh Allen, sitting him for the first two preseason games.

Saturday against Green Bay, Sean McDermott gave Allen and many of the others starters the green light.

Allen impressed.

He went 10/11 for 90-yards on Buffalo's opening drive leading a precise and methodical passing attack and capping it with a 13-yard TD strike to Gabe Davis.

Allen also led a 15-play 80-yard drive in the second quarter capping that one with a 1-yard pass to Zack Moss.

Allen finished the first half 20/26 for 194-yards and two touchdowns.