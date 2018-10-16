BUFFALO - WGRZ's Adam Benigni has confirmed multiple reports, including one from the Associated Press, that Josh Allen suffered a sprained elbow in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans.

It is an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament. No surgery is expected.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Bills were waiting for a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews.

If rest and treatment are effective, the expected recovery time is two weeks, meaning Allen would likely miss this week's game at Indianapolis, and the Monday night match-up at home against New England on October 29th.

On Monday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott called Allen "week to week" and did not officially rule him out this week against the Colts.

McDermott did not announce who would replace Allen. Nate Peterman threw two late interceptions that cost the Bills a chance to beat the Texans, and veteran Derek Anderson, who the Bills signed last week, is still working to learn the offense.

The Bills return to the field to prepare for the Colts on Wednesday.

