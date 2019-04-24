NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Even though the Bills just signed six offensive linemen in free agency, that doesn't necessarily mean they won't go that route come Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft.

The Bills have the ninth overall pick and if they did go offensive line, one guy to keep an eye on is Alabama offensive tackle, Jonah Williams.

"I mean I came in and started every game of my career, never missed a start so I feel like I'm ready for the next step. I'm excited but I do feel like I put a lot of tape on in college," Williams said.

Williams was one of the many top prospects that talked to the media at Nissan Stadium on the eve of the NFL Draft.

"I'm just excited, I'm excited for this part of the process to be over. It's weird kind of being like a mercenary you know I want a team, I want to have a city, I want to be part of something like that because that's what it's all about," Williams explained.

Williams said he did meet with the Bills and if they did draft him, that would mean a reunion with his former college offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll.

"I'd be really excited about that. I really enjoyed playing for coach Daboll while he was at Alabama and it was exciting to see him be able to transition to the NFL again so that would be really exciting," Williams said.

