LEWISTON, N.Y. — It was an exciting finish at Niagara Falls Country Club for the 61st men's Porter Cup.

Saturday's final round came down to the wire as Aiden Didone and Chun An Yu were tied at 9-under with two holes to go.

Yu shot a 4-under 66 in Friday's third round to start Saturday with a three shot lead over Didone.

But one of Didone's four birdies for the day came on the par-4 17th hole to break the tie and take a two-stroke lead over Yu after he bogeyed 17.

Didone made par on the par-3 18th hole and held on to win the 2019 men's Porter Cup by two strokes to finish 10-under for the tournament.

East Amherst's Ben Reichert finished 3-over for the tournament to lead all players from Western New York.