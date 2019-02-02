BUFFALO, N.Y. — The morning after a dropping a lopsided contest to Chicago 7-3, the Sabres were trying to pick themselves up and repair the issues behind their inconsistent play for most of the last 26 games.

Head Coach Phil Housley pushed his team through a high-intensity practice featuring numerous drills to highlight competition.

Listening to alternate captain Kyle Okposo however, the answers the team is searching for might not necessarily be found on the ice.



“After a win, we’re flying high and after a loss it’s not good, and that’s not a mentality that really good hockey teams have," Okposo said, offering his honest assessment.

“The really good teams, if they don’t play well, they lose, their mentality is they’re going to win the next game and if they win, it’s like yeah, we played well, we’re going to win the next game too. That’s the mentality of a really good hockey team and I just don’t think we’ve had that this year from everybody.”

“That group in there really cares a lot. I think that’s when we get too low and we lose," Housley explained, when asked for his opinion of Okposo's statement.

"I think it’s just when we’re in an adverse situation or something doesn’t go right or it goes wrong, it’s how we react to it from that point, and I don’t think we’ve handled that very well.”

“We talked about it as a coaching staff with our leadership group how we have to change that moving forward.”

The Sabres get their next chance to take a positive step on Tuesday against visiting Minnesota. Before practice, the team waived forward Remi Elie, and forward Johan Larsson (upper-body), defenseman Matt Hunwick (lower-body), and goaltender Carter Hutton (illness) did not skate. Housley said they're all considered day-to-day.