BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NHL Combine came to a close Saturday afternoon at Harborcenter.

The final day featured physical testing.

Jack Hughes, No. 1 in Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, did not participate in the fitness testing.

Kaapo Kakko, No. 1 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters, did not attend the combine this week.

The Sabres have the seventh pick in the draft later this month. While Hughes and Kakko are at the head of the class its not so clear how all the other players rank. J.T. Messenger spoke with a number of players who could wind up being drafted by the Sabres.