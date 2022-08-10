Allegations of abuse within women's soccer has connection to WNY

Allegations were made against former head coach Paul Riley, who was hired by WNY Flash in 2016. The allegations happened prior to his hiring by WNY Flash.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fans of women's soccer, and sports in general, are still coming to grips with the details in the so-called Yates Report.

The report is a 370-plus-page, yearlong investigation into allegations of abuse within women's soccer conducted by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates.

"You had heard stories and reports and rumors, and then Sally Yates is a big name, a big name with a lot of integrity," said Nick Mendola, who reports on soccer for NBC Sports and is the president of FC Buffalo. "For that to come out, and for the clarity that it provided, I think it has shaken a lot of people."

The report addresses allegations across the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), including multiple teams and coaches.

One of the big focuses of the investigation, which was commissioned by U.S. Soccer, was allegations that owners of the Portland Thorn failed to take action after allegations were made against former head coach Paul Riley.

Riley was hired as the Portland Thorn coach in 2013 and coached until the end of the 2015 season.

It was 2016 when the Yates Report begins to include a local soccer club in its investigation.

The WNY Flash hired Riley in 2016.

Riley was hired by former head coach and current WNY Flash Academy director Aaran Lines. Lines resigned from his coaching duties in 2015 but remained in the WNY Flash front office.

Both the WNY Flash and Aaran Lines are mentioned multiple times in the Yates Report.

The report cites a player survey from 2015 where multiple players described:

"A 'completely toxic environment' at WNY Flash, saying that the Head Coach Aaran Lines created an 'absolute hell hole' where everyone is 'motivated by fear and the head coach has no respect for players as people. One player described the coach’s style as 'fear-based instead of motivational' while another described the environment as 'dehumanizing and dangerous.' As one player noted to us, the environment was hostile, and Lines thought he could do whatever he wanted."

2 On Your Side reached out to the WNY Flash to inquire whether WNY Flash still employed Lines and if the organization knew about the allegations against Riley prior to hiring him.

A law firm representing the WNY Flash and Lines responded by saying:

"Aaran Lines remains employed by the WNY Flash. With regards to the hiring of Paul Riley as head coach in 2016, Mr. Riley was hired after extensive interviews with Mr. Riley, Portland Thorns' officials and various persons Mr. Riley had worked with throughout his coaching career. The potential hiring of Mr. Riley also came on the recommendation of Thorns' officials at the time of the interviews. At no point in time, during the interview process nor at any point in which Mr. Riley coached for the WNY Flash, were any representatives of the Flash nor Aaran Lines made aware of any allegations of inappropriate conduct by Mr. Riley towards any of his former or current players. Mr. Riley remained the coach of the WNY Flash when the franchise was sold in 2017 to an ownership group in North Carolina, resulting in a franchise that still competes in women's professional soccer as the Carolina Courage. Again, at no point in that timeline and through the sale of the franchise were any representatives of the Flash nor Mr. Lines made aware of any such allegations against Mr. Riley.

It is critical to note that at no point in the 370+ page report was there any specific allegation or finding of misconduct, harassment, abuse, or discrimination against the WNY Flash or Mr. Lines . Both have been referenced in the report for historical purposes, based upon Mr. Riley's term of employment with the Flash."