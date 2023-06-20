AAA selling more ticket packages to Bills fans looking to go to away games

The packages are on sale now with a price starting at $799 per person and they include a ticket to the game.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — AAA of Western and Central New York is offering two more group tours for Bills Mafia to see their team on the road.

The first trip is the season opener against the Jets at MetLife stadium on September 11.

Some highlights in for the first game include a round trip from Buffalo to the City - a two night stay at La Quinta Inn and Suites and access to the tailgate party which includes food and drinks.

The next game is for the Washington Commanders on September 24.

That also includes a round trip, a two night stay at the Gaylord National Harbor Resort, there is a welcome reception with one drink and light food.