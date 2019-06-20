BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the 2019 NHL draft coming up this weekend, we looked back at the last decade of Sabres draft picks.

Of the 12 since 2009, only seven are still with the organization and six are on the roster. The other five were traded away.

Here's a look at the past 10 years:

2018 - Rasmus Dahlin, 1st overall

2017 - Casey Mittelstadt - 8th overall

2016 - Alexander Nylander - 8th overall

2015 - Jack Eichel - 2nd overall

2014 - Sam Reinhart - 2nd overall

2013 - Rasmus Ristolainen - 8th overall

Nikita Zadorov - 16th overall

2012 - Mikhail Grigorenko - 12th overall

Zemgus Girgensons - 14th overall

2011 - Joel Armia - 16th overall

2010 - Mark Pysyk - 23rd overall

2009 - Zack Kassian - 13th overall

Dahlin, Mittelstadt, Eichel, Reinhart, Ristolainen, Girgensons and Nylander are still with the organization. Nylander is the only one who is not on the roster right now as he is still developing with Rochester.

Kassian was traded to Vancouver and is currently with Edmonton.

Pysyk was traded to Florida as part of a deal for Dmitri Kulikov. Pysyk is still with the Panthers.

The Sabres traded Armia to the Jets and he is currently with Montreal.

Grigorenko and Zadorov were part of the same deal that sent them, J.T. Compher and a first-round draft pick to Colorado in exchange for Ryan O'Reilly and Jamie McGinn. Zadorov is still with the Avalanche but Grigorenko is playing in the KHL in Russia now.

The Sabres have the 7th overall pick in this year's draft.