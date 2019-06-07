TONAWANDA, N.Y. — More than 1,000 athletes and 75 clubs competed Saturday in a synchronized swimming event at the Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center.

The week-long Junior Olympic Championship drew people from across the nation.

"This is the largest synchronized swimming event in the world, and we are so proud to bring it to Tonawanda," Adam Andrasko, USA Synchro CEO, said in a statement.

The four age divisions for the eight-day event that began on June 29, were 12 and under, 13-15 years old, 16-17 years old, and 18-19 years old.

The Town of Tonawanda Aquettes hosted the event.