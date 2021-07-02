Manoah fans 10 and 3 Blue Jays homer in 11-1 win over Rays

Alek Manoah struck out a career-high 10 over seven innings of three-hit ball for the Toronto Blue Jays in their 11-1 victory.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Alek Manoah, back from a five-game suspension, struck out a career-high 10 over seven innings of three-hit ball for the Toronto Blue Jays in their 11-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

George Springer, Marcus Semien and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for Toronto, which has won nine of 12. Manoah allowed only Francisco Mejía's bloop double with one out in the sixth and then two singles in the seventh.

Luis Patiño, fresh off 17 straight shutout innings at Triple-A Durham, was tagged for six runs in the first two innings but settled down to retire 10 straight batters. Tampa Bay dropped its fourth straight overall and ninth in a row on the road.