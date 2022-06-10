x
2022 Women's Porter Cup comes down to four-hole playoff

Katie Cranston is the 2022 Women's Porter Cup winner at Niagara Falls Country Club.
Credit: Brian Chojnacki
Katie Cranston wins the 2022 Women's Porter Cup in five-hole playoff

LEWISTON, N.Y. — On a cool and sunny June day at Niagara Falls Country Club, the 9th annual Women's Porter Cup heated up at the finish on Friday.

Katie Cranston from Oakville, Ontario eventually came away as the winner after a four-hole playoff, defeating Brooke Rivers.

"I am so happy. This is my first (amateur) win," Cranston told 2 On Your Side's Brian Chojnacki after her victory. "I've won junior events, but amateur is a whole new level... I'm happy about it."

The tournament had never gone to a playoff before Friday's final round.

The 2022 Men's Porter Cup will be held from July 13 to 16, also at Niagara Falls Country Club.

