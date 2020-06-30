2020 Minor League Baseball season canceled; Buffalo Bisons will not play this year

The Bisons 2020 season was originally scheduled to begin on April 9.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Minor League Baseball announced Tuesday that due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is canceling the 2020 season. Locally this includes the Buffalo Bisons.

The Bisons 2020 season was originally scheduled to begin on April 9. This would have been the club's 136th season of professional baseball here in Buffalo.

“Although it may not be surprising given how our world has changed over the last few months, the official news that we will not have baseball at Sahlen Field this summer is heartbreaking,” said Mike Buczkowski, President of Rich Baseball Operations. “Not being able to share with our great fans the excitement of Bisons baseball on those beautiful Buffalo summer nights is going to leave an awful void in our entire organization.”

At this time the Buffalo Bisons offices at Sahlen Field, the Sahlen Field Box Office, the Consumer’s Pub at the Park restaurant and all ballpark gift shops will remain closed.

According to the Buffalo Bisons, all fans will be given the option to apply whatever payment they've made on their 2020 tickets to the 2021 season, or they will receive a refund on their ticket prices.

Any season ticket holders who applies their 2020 ticket payments to 2021 will also receive $50 in concession dollars per seat that they own. The Bisons say all existing 2020 concession dollars will also be honored during the 2021 season.

The Bisons also announced that any fans who are holding suite, party deck or party reservations and apply their 2020 payments to 2021 will be allowed to choose their 2021 dates before they go on sale for the upcoming season.

The Bisons added that all 2020 ticket buyers will be communicated with directly from the Bisons organization in the next few days.