Questions to Ask When Choosing a College

  1. What are the admissions requirements for my major? Are SAT or ACT scores required?
  2. How does the college view involvement in extracurricular activities during high school when making the admission decision?
  3. Are letters of recommendation or an essay required for admission?
  4. When will I know if I’ve been accepted?
  5. What makes this college unique?
  6. How many students attend the college?
  7. What is the student/faculty ratio? What is the average class size?
  8. What kind of academic advisement is available?
  9. Is credit given for Advanced Placement courses or college courses taken in high school?
  10. What do I do if I need extra help in a class?
  11. How safe is the campus?
  12. What percentage of students live on campus? What are the residence halls like?
  13. Are freshman courses taught by professors or teaching assistants?
  14. Will I need a car?
  15. What meal plans are offered?
  16. Are there health services on campus?
  17. What types of campus activities are available?
  18. What intercollegiate/intramural sports programs are offered?
  19. What is the average cost for one year?
  20. What percentage of students receive financial aid? How do I apply?
  21. Are jobs available on campus?
  22. What do I do if I want to change majors?
  23. What is the job placement for my major?
  24. If I’m interested in continuing my education once I graduate, can I transfer for an advanced degree?
  25. What types of scholarships are available?
