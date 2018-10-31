Questions to Ask When Choosing a College
- What are the admissions requirements for my major? Are SAT or ACT scores required?
- How does the college view involvement in extracurricular activities during high school when making the admission decision?
- Are letters of recommendation or an essay required for admission?
- When will I know if I’ve been accepted?
- What makes this college unique?
- How many students attend the college?
- What is the student/faculty ratio? What is the average class size?
- What kind of academic advisement is available?
- Is credit given for Advanced Placement courses or college courses taken in high school?
- What do I do if I need extra help in a class?
- How safe is the campus?
- What percentage of students live on campus? What are the residence halls like?
- Are freshman courses taught by professors or teaching assistants?
- Will I need a car?
- What meal plans are offered?
- Are there health services on campus?
- What types of campus activities are available?
- What intercollegiate/intramural sports programs are offered?
- What is the average cost for one year?
- What percentage of students receive financial aid? How do I apply?
- Are jobs available on campus?
- What do I do if I want to change majors?
- What is the job placement for my major?
- If I’m interested in continuing my education once I graduate, can I transfer for an advanced degree?
- What types of scholarships are available?
