Advice For Choosing A Major

Picking a major that is right for you is important. If you are at a loss for which career path to take, or feel like you have too many interests pulling you in different directions, you are not alone – and we are here to help! In addition to advice, we offer flexible degree options that allow you to explore.

How to Decide

The more you learn about a major and it’s hands-on learning, the more insight you have into what it’s like to work in that field. Picking a major is a process that is just as individual as you are. One way to start is by browsing departments, then focusing on specific majors that resonate with you.

You may also want to evaluate the number of job opportunities when selecting a major. Because we work with employers to determine what skills are in-demand, many of our degree programs have more employers lined-up to offer jobs than we have graduates. Consider all your options. For example, what were once known as blue-collar jobs may now be called gold-collar jobs because of their earning potential. You may be interested to learn about the advantages of selecting a nontraditional career option because no job has a lock on the gender of applicants. Our career development center also offers an interactive student interest inventory to suggest possible career paths.

Make Your Own Major

After considering all the different majors are you still undecided? Consider a flexible degree programs that cover one, two or four years of study. A flexible degree program will allow students to stay on course toward degree completion, while also having the freedom to explore.

Student Support

Consult your academic advisor. Academic advisors work one-on-one with students and help plan their college career trek together. This is a great opportunity to ask questions and seek advice not just during the admission process, but throughout their college years. Many students have been in your shoes and found their way to a career they love. The goal of academic advisors is to keep students on a productive path to complete their degree and to begin their career.

Don’t worry if you don’t know where you want to be 20 years from now. Even if you do have an idea, there is still a need to be flexible and adapt to unforeseen changes in order to succeed. Finding a career that is best for you, one that matches skills, interests, and opportunities while providing a family-sustaining wage is a journey of self-discovery and adaptability.

