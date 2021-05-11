Tee 2 Green - T Squared Tees & Taps

At T Squared Tees & Taps, their goal is to create a unique golf experience. They offer a unique, high end food and drink menu in their brand new lounge area. They also feature indoor golf simulators with over 75 golf courses to choose from. Their indoor and outdoor putting greens allows you the opportunity to improve your golf game. T Squared Tees & Taps is located at 10 Centre Drive in Orchard Park. For more information, give them a call at (716) 667-9215 or visit their website at www.teesandtaps.com.