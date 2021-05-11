Tee 2 Green - Lonnie Nielsen & PGA WNY Section

Lonnie Nielsen was one of the great Western New York golfers in the region. He won many Western New York PGA championships. He also won twice on the Champions Tour.

The PGA WNY Section is a group of professionals that help grow the game of golf through many programs. Their mission is to promote the game of golf and the advancement of the golfing professional. They have a new headquarters located at Glen Oak Golf Club in East Amherst. For more information about the PGA WNY Section, visit their website at www.westernnewyork.pga.com.