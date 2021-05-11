Tee 2 Green - Cobra Golf & Callaway Golf

Kevin Sylvester checks out the latest in golf clubs from Cobra Golf and Callaway Golf.

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY COBRA GOLF AND CALLAWAY GOLF)

With Cobra Golf's new RAD speed drivers and irons utilizes radical weighting technology to improve your golf game. With two choices of colors, they will improve your driving distance and accuracy. For more information on everything Cobra Golf has to offer, visit their website at www.cobrapumagolf.com.