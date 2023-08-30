Stomp Out Pediatric Cancer

Have you ever wanted to experience stomping grapes? Well, here is your chance. You don’t want to miss a fun event that makes everyone kick off their boots and experience the satisfying feeling of having smashed grapes in between their toes. Our grape stomping event is suitable for guests of any age. Come out and make memories with your friends and family. Gather your loved ones and join in a classic team grape stomping event to support The Courage of Carly Fund and Roswell Comprehensive Cancer Research Center by raising funds & stomping grapes!