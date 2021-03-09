September 4 - Kids Escaping Drugs

Kids Escaping Drugs has a wonderful way to celebrate those in recovery and to remember those that have been lost to the disease of addiction. The annual Rise for Recovery Walk is taking place Saturday, September 11th from 8am to 4pm at the Buffalo Outer Harbor. All donations will help benefit Kids Escaping Drugs. To find out more and to register for the walk, head over to their website at www.ked.org. You can also call Kids Escaping Drugs today at

(716) 827-9462.