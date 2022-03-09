September 3 - Visually Impaired Advancement's Dining in the Dark

Make plans to enjoy a wonderful night for a great cause. It's the annual Dining in the Dark event at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo. The event is happening on Thursday, September 15th starting at 5:30pm and it supports Visually Impaired Advancement and all of the important work that they do. To find out more about the event and to purchase tickets today, head to their website at www.viawny.org/dd2022. You can also give them a call at (716) 882-1025. Visually Impaired Advancement's main office is located at 1170 Main Street in Buffalo.