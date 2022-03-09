September 3 - Veterans One-stop Center of WNY

The Veterans One-stop Center of Western New York is holding their The Red, White, Rock 'n Blues event on Sunday, September 25th from 12pm to 9pm. It will happening at three different venue: the Sportsmen's Tavern, Sportsmen's Park and The Cave. To find out more about this great event and all of the important services that the Veterans One-stop Center of Western New York offers, head over to their website at www.vocwny.org. The Veterans One-stop Center of Western New York's main office is located at 1255 Niagara Street (Suite 230) in Buffalo. Give them a call at (716) 898-0110.