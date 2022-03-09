September 3 - Collaborative Children's Solutions

Collaborative Children's Solutions partners with current service providers, agencies, organizations and school districts throughout Chautauqua County to collaborate on unique projects and bring them to fruition. Be sure to mark your calendars for all of the great events they have planned for September including the Ladies Red Carpet Gala on September 3rd at 7pm, their Labor Day Festival on September 4th at 12pm, and Gerry Brooks at the Reg Lenna Theater on September 10th at 7pm. For more information on all of these events call (716) 499-4065 or visit their website at www.ccsolutions716.com.