September 26 - National Comedy Center

As Western New York reopens, safety is everyone's priority. That's why the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, recently named by USA Today as the “Best New Museum” in the country, has developed its new LaughSafe program designed to ensure a healthy, safe, worry-free and touch-free experience for all who visit. You can now visit the National Comedy Center Thursdays through Mondays from 10am until 5pm. Only 70 minutes from Buffalo. Be sure to get your admission tickets online to ensure your reservation time. For more information, give the National Comedy Center a call at (716) 484-2222. You can also visit www.comedycenter.org for more information.