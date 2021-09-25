September 25 - Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy is planning to reclaim their Guinness World Record for the longest line of garden flamingos. You can be a part of this by adopting your very own garden "FLOmingo" today. For more information visit www.bfloparks.org. Also, applications open on September 29th for anyone who would like to take part in their Young Professionals for Olmsted Parks program. Applications open October 5th for the Landscape Maintenance Technician Program. For more information on any of these programs call 838-1249, ext. 18 or visit www.bfloparks.org.