x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Sponsor Story

September 19 - Power Swabs Teeth Whitening

Power Swabs is the World's Most Advanced Teeth Whitening System.

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY POWER SWABS TEETH WHITENING) 

Power Swabs is the World's Most Advanced Teeth Whitening System. You can get visible results in just 5 minutes and average 6 shades whiter in just 7 days. Right now they have a special offer. If you give them a call right now you can take advantage of Power Swabs amazing 40% off special with free shipping and a free Quick Stick Pen. Give Power Swabs a call today at 1-800-490-4765. You can also visit their website to learn more information at www.powerswabs.com.