September 18 - California Closets

California Closets' new showroom is located at 5350 Main Street in Williamsville. They offer complimentary consultations with appointments at their showroom, in home or through zoom. California Closets can help organize any room in your house, including your garage! To find out more, visit their website at www.californiaclosets.com/buffalo. You can also give California Closets a call at (716) 651-9393. Right now you can save up to 20% off during their Multi Space Promotion.