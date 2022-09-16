September 17 - Buffalo International Horse Show

The 75th Buffalo International Horse Show runs on Saturday, September 17th from 9am until 4pm and will start up again at 6pm. The event is also happening on Sunday, September 18th frpm 9am until 2pm. It's all happening at the Buffalo Therapeutic Riding Center located at 950 Amherst Street in Buffalo. All sessions are free, except Saturday's session at 6pm where admission is $5 dollars. Proceeds from the event help support all the programs at the Buffalo Therapeutic Riding Center. To find out more information about the event, head to their website at www.theBTRC.org