September 12 - Martin House

If you have never visited the Frank Lloyd Wright Martin House, then make the time to do it this fall. They offer private and self guided tours every Thursday through Sunday. During the fall season they will also offer special landscape and twilight tours as well. The Martin House is located at 125 Jewett Parkway in Buffalo. To find out more and to make a reservation for one of the tours, head over to their website at www.martinhouse.org or give them a call at the (716) 856-3858.