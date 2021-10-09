September 11 - Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has been recognized nationally for it's patient care, research and treatment of cancers. To find out more information about prostate cancer, head to their website at www.roswellpark.org/prostate. You can also give them a call at 1-800-ROSWELL (800-767-9355). Everyone is invited to take part in their Cruisin' For A Cure event on Saturday, September 25th from 8am until 4pm. It will feature a fabulous car, truck and motorcycle show as well as information on prostate cancer.