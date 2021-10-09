September 11 - Hospice Buffalo & Palliative Care

Don't miss out on a unique at home experience with your family and friends with the annual Hospice Harvest Fest. It all takes place on Friday, October 15th benefiting Hospice Buffalo & Palliative Care. Be sure to also mark your calendars for their online auction happening on October 8th through October 15h. For more information, call (716) 989-2010. You can also visit www.hospiceharvestfest.com for more information about donating and purchasing tickets.