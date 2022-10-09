September 10 - Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market

At Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market, you can support local business by shopping the works of over 120 local artisans. Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market is more than a shopping experience, they are a destination to enjoy year around. They offer an array of rustic décor, antiques, jewelry, clothing and much more. Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market is located at 6610 Shawnee Road in North Tonawanda. Be sure to give them a like on Facebook to check out everything they have to offer at www.facebook.com/rusticbuffalodecor. You can also head over to their website at www.rusticbuffalodecor.com. Don't forget you can also ask Alexa or Siri for details on the market.