September 10 - Orchard Park Festival of the Arts

Don't miss out on this year's Orchard Park Festival of the Arts taking place on September 17th and 18th at SUNY Erie Community College located at 4041 Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park. This festival has been a tradition since 1951 and it will feature over 200 exhibitors along with food vendors and live arts and crafts demonstrations. To find out more information about the event, visit their website at www.opfestivalofthearts.org. You can also give them a call at (716) 662-3366.