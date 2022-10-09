September 10 - Buffalo Cigars

The 5th Annual Buffalo Cigar Festival is happening on Saturday, September 17th at the Wings Meeting Place Pavilion located at 2964 California Road in Orchard Park. To find out more about the event and to purchase tickets, head to their website at www.buffalocigarfestival.com. Buffalo Cigars has 3 locations in Orchard Park, Amherst and Buffalo. Everyone is invited to join their private cigar club and lounge at their Orchard Park and Amherst locations. For more information, give them a call at (716) 674-PUFF (7833).