Sept. 9th - Ingold Law

Ingold Law PLLC is an elder law firm serving clients throughout the greater Buffalo, NY, area. Ingold Law, uses a holistic approach to provide a full range of elder and estate law services designed to meet your unique needs. Services and expertise in comprehensive estate planning, special needs planning, Medicaid and tax planning, trusts, elder law and estate conservation, guardianships and probate, and estate administration. From long-term planning to immediate crisis planning, Ingold Law can provide you with the services you need to ensure that you have planned for every eventuality.