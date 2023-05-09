Sept. 2nd -WNY Living - Orchard Park Festival of the Arts

The 61st Annual Orchard Park Festival of the Arts takes place on Sept. 9th & 10th at Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium, Lot # 7. This year's festival features over 250 artisans, food vendors and crafters from all over Northeasetern United States. This festival is presented by The Orchard Park Champber of Commerce and is an Orchard Park tradition since 1961. Click Here for a list of 2023 Exhibitors, for more information visit OPFestivalOfTheArts.org.