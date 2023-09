Sept. 23rd - Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market

At Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market, you can support local business by shopping the works of over 120 local artisans. Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market is more than a shopping experience, they are a destination to enjoy year around. They offer an array of rustic décor, antiques, jewelry, clothing and much more.

Show your team spirit and shop Rustic Buffalo for your Buffalo Bills merchandise from lawn decor to hats, shirts and much more! Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market has two great locations: One located at 6610 Shawnee Road in North Tonawanda, and their second location at 650 Main Street in East Aurora. Be sure to give them a like on Facebook to check out everything they have to offer at www.facebook.com/rusticbuffalodecor. You can also head over to their website at www.rusticbuffalodecor.com. You can also ask Siri and Alexa for details on the market.