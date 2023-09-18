Sept. 16th - WNY Living - Roswell Park

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is offering a special program for cancer survivors and their loved ones. Chapter 2 : A Cancer Survivor's Workshop For Living Your Best Life will take place on Saturday, October 7th, 9am-5pm.

Heal your mind, body and spirit with sessions designed to provide tangible tools and tips to cancer patients, survivors and their loved ones to help them live their best lives and adjust to a new normal as a cancer survivor. Registration is $20, visit www.RoswellPark.org/Chapter2 for registration or call 1-800-767-9355.