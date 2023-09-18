Sept. 16th -WNY Living - Pumpkinville

Get the full fall experience of pumpkin picking, cider, baked goods and much more at Pumpkinville.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY PUMPKINVILLE)

Get the full fall experience at Pumpkinville. Whether you want to pick a pumpkin, watch apple cider being squeezed, or just relax and enjoy a 360-degree panorama of gorgeous fall foliage, Pumpkinville is the place to visit. Pumpkinville is located just minutes away from Ellicottville, 4844 Sugartown Road, Great Valley, NY.

Your whole family will enjoy a day on the farm at Pumpkinville. Eat, shop, laugh while you make memories that will last a lifetime. Young or old, Pumpkinville is an experience you do not want to miss! Pick your special pumpkin from the thousands at Pumpkinville.

As always, you may enter the front farm market, retail shop and food areas any day for no admission cost.

Open Sept. 16th - October 31st, 9 AM to 7 PM (Oct. 31 until 5:00 PM).

Activities include:

Punchin’ Pumpkin Race

Singing Chicken Show

Perky the Talking Pumpkin

Farm Animals

Storyland

Kiddie Spookum Barn

Train Play Area

Much, Much More!

Beer Garden-Stop in our beautiful beer garden for adult beverages including local craft beer, wine slushies and hard cider. The bar is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.