July 18 - Ride for Roswell: Summer of the Ride

We've all come to realize that this summer is like none that we have ever seen before. But that doesn't mean all the traditional summer events have been cancelled. Some have been re-imagined. The Ride for Roswell, known this year as the Summer of the Ride, will be taking place August 1st through August 21st. There are plenty of opportunities for you to take part in this year's event. Best of all you can ride by yourself or join a group of riders choosing from four different routes. To find out more and to register head over to their website at www.rideforroswell.org or give them a call at (716) THE-RIDE

(843-7433).