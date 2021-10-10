October 9 - Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The team at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has been leading the way with the longest-running breast cancer risk assessment and prevention program in our region. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has been recognized nationally for it's patient care, research and treatment of cancers. To find out more information about genetics counseling and testing when it comes to breast cancer, head to their website at www.roswellpark.org. You can also give them a call at 1-800-ROSWELL. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is located at Elm & Carlton streets in downtown Buffalo.