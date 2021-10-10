October 9 - Fantastic Sams Cut & Color

Fantastic Sams Cut & Color is your ultimate affordable salon experience. Whether you are looking for a great salon color, or a simple fuss free haircut, Fantastic Sams Cut & Color has you covered with 11 locations across Western New York. Fantastic Sams is dedicated to making haircare accessible and convenient. They are also taking extra steps to make sure guests are safe and healthy. For more information visit their website at www.fantasticsams.com/buffalo.