October 8 - Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Roswell Park wants everyone to understand the importance of yearly cancer screenings. To take a personal breast cancer risk assessment head to their website at www.roswellpark.org/mammo. You can also give them a call 1-888-RPGUIDE (1-888-774-8433) to seek information about mammography and other screening resources in rural and Indigenous communities. To find out more about all the medical services they offer log onto their website at www.roswellpark.org. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is located at Elm and Carlton Streets in Buffalo.