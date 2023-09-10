October 7th - Richmond Vona

Veterans Race Buffalo will happen on Saturday, November 4th at Buffalo Naval & Military park. This event is presented by Richmond Vona. To learn more about Veterans Race Buffalo and other events you can participate in visit: https://www.destinationraces.net/.

Richmond Vona specializes in serving injured clients throughout Western New York. Their personal injury attorneys have the skills and experience to fight for the justice and compensation you deserve. To find out more about all the legal services that Richmond Vona offers, head over to their website at www.richmondvona.com. You can give their office a call at (716) 300-5885 to speak to their staff and set up an appointment. Richmond Vona's offices are located at 192 Seneca Street (Suite 200) in Buffalo.