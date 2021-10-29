October 30 - UnitedHealthcare/Food FARMacy

The Food FARMacy is a collaboration between D'Youville College, Catholic Health and FeedMore Western New York. The program serves people who are at risk of food insecurity, and those from the community who are in need. The Food FARMacy is located at Catholic Health Sisters Health Center at 301 Connecticut Street in Buffalo. Participants will get an assortment of fresh, healthy food every two weeks. The Food FARMacy was made possible by donations from UnitedHealthcare Charities. For more information about the program, visit www.chsbuffalo.org or www.feedmorewny.org.