October 30 - Rural Outreach Center

The Rural Outreach Center's mission is focused on empowering self-sufficiency among people living in rural poverty in Western New York. To find out more about all the great work they do and the services they offer, head to their website at the www.theroc.co. There you'll also find ways to donate and help out. You can also give them a call at (716) 240-2220. Remember if you would like to be a Christmas Family sponsor you need to contact them by November 15th.