Don't miss out on the Thankful Fur Pets Expo happening on Saturday, November 13th from 10am until 3pm at the McKinley Mall in Blasdell. This is your chance to check out some adorable animals from 10 local rescues, all available for adoption. For more information, you can visit their Facebook event page by searching "Thankful Fur Pets Expo" on Facebook. Cellino Plumbing and HVAC is a proud sponsor of this event.