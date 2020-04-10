October 3 - Edwards Appliance

If you're in need of some new appliances, you have to stop by Edwards Appliance and take advantage of some fantastic prices and customer service. Their store is located at 5130 Transit Road in Depew. For more information, head to their website at www.edwardsappliance.com to check out all the products they have to offer. You can also give them a call at (716) 684-8888. Edwards Appliance is doing their Black Friday Sale for the entire month of November. It's Edwards Appliance, serving Western New York for over 60 years.